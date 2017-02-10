8th annual Banbury Art Crawl in Eau Claire - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Banbury Place is hosting their 8th annual Art Crawl this weekend.

Those who want to attend can browse for free, but there are many unique purchase opportunities available that will support local artists. Art pieces may include anything from paintings to pottery, even homemade instruments. In 2015, hundreds attended to view the work of around 80 different artists.

The Art Crawl will be held Friday, February 10 from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

