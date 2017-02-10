Lake Hallie hires internally for new detective assignment

Lake Hallie (WQOW) – A local police department has chosen a candidate for its new detective position.

On Wednesday, the Lake Hallie Police Commission selected 42-year-old Adam Meyers, who currently is an officer for Lake Hallie Police Department, as its new detective. The commission said Meyers was hired to be a patrol officer by the Village of Lake Hallie Police in 2008.

The commission said Meyer's start date for the detective position is unknown at this time. Commission members said the police department has three part-time officer openings and needs to fill those positions, including Meyer's patrol officer position.

News 18 reported in November when a referendum was approved by voters for the addition of the detective position to the force.