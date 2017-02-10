Are you looking to celebrate Valentine's differently this year?

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Flowers and chocolates won't be part of one Valentine's celebration in Eau Claire on Friday night.

Four Eau Claire organizations and agencies are coming together to host the second event in what's being called the “After Dark” series. Organizers said the event is an anti-Valentine's Day 'Bash', to be held 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.on Friday at the Chippewa Valley Museum. Adults can take a break from the traditional Valentine's celebrations and spend time with old and new friends while learning about local art and culture.

Event organizers said couples and singles are encouraged to attend. They said the event includes a “dark” comedy show, featuring local comics from Clear Water Comedy, behind-the-scenes tours of the museum's collections, pinata smash, paint and sip session and limitless pizza.

Staff said tickets are $25 each or two tickets for $45. Each ticket comes with drink tickets, food prizes and a pass to return to the Chippewa Valley Museum. Organizers said proceeds from ticket sales from all "After Dark" events in the series will help support and grow the event series and involve more cultural institutions.

The four organizations and agencies that created "After Dark" include the Chippewa Valley Museum, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp Museum.