Osseo (WQOW) - Funeral arrangements have been made for 49-year-old Dean Lantz of Eau Claire. Lantz was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound at his home on Crescent Avenue on Monday near the westside of Eau Claire.

Visitation will take place on Sunday at Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The burial will take place on Monday in Eau Claire.