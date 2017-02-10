Man steals $237 bottle of champagne from Chippewa Falls liquor store

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Ladies, listen up! If you were expecting a sixer of cheap beer for Valentine's Day but got Dom Perignon instead, you might want to watch this next video.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department posted surveillance video on its Facebook page of a man stealing a $237 bottle of champagne by shoving it down his pants.

Police said it happened Monday afternoon at the B&G Liquor Warehouse on Bay Street. Police said he drove a brown colored Tahoe or Suburban.

If you recognize the suspect, Chippewa Falls police asks that you contact them on Facebook. You may remain anonymous.