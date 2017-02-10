Eau Claire therapist shares advice on dealing with social media politics

The election has been over for months, and the inauguration has come and gone. Still, there is no shortage of politics on social media.



The onslaught of political news may seem like too much to bear, but there are ways to avoid being psychologically drained by your newsfeed.



Luke Fedie, the clinic manager at UW-Eau Claire Counseling Services, told News 18 the first step to staying sane online is recognizing how news impacts you. He said once you know what sparks your anxiety and what boosts your spirits, you'll be able to really focus on what's important to you.



"It's important to focus on what you want to give power to," Fedie said. "If you see a news story and it heartens you, makes you feel good, follow that and make it part of your newsfeed, as well."



But, if you're still feeling overwhelmed, Fedie said people can always restrict certain feeds or put down their phones, walk away from the computer and step away from the screen for a while.