GOP lawmakers propose to end daylight saving time in Wisconsin

Wisconsin (WQOW) - If some republican lawmakers get their way, you may never have to wind the clock forward again.

A group of GOP lawmakers want to get rid of daylight saving time in Wisconsin.

A bill introduced on Friday would mean state residents would no longer have to move their clocks ahead an hour in the spring. That would mean the sun would appear to rise earlier in the morning and set earlier on summer evenings.

In a news release, the lawmakers said that the change would let people get an extra hour of sleep. They also said daylight saving time causes general confusion and forces kids to go to school in the dark.

Arizona and Hawaii do not observe daylight saving time.