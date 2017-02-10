Sculpture Tour Eau Claire wants to expand route with more art

Eau Claire (WQOW) – An annual art tour wants to add more larger-than-life sculpture to Eau Claire.

Julie Pangallo, the executive director of Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, told News 18 the non-profit organization will go before Eau Claire City Council on Tuesday to seek renewal for the placements of their sculptures on city property. Pangallo said organizers are also requesting for additional locations near downtown Eau Claire to place the artworks. She said those areas include near Mayo Clinic Health System on Bellinger Street, Graham Avenue and near the Confluence Project.

Pangallo said the 2017-2018 sculpture tour season will feature 36 sculptures, up two pieces of artwork from 2016's tour.