Man charged with murdering brother-in-law near Menomonie in court Monday

Update - 2/10/17



Murder charges were filed Friday against a Dunn County man accused of shooting and killing his brother-in-law.

Jerad Jones is charged with first degree reckless homicide. He is accused in the December death of Justin Ogden at the mobile home they shared southwest of Menomonie. Jones' sister, who was married to Ogden, also lived there, along with the couple's daughter.

Jones called Ogden a violent, unpredictable lunatic. He told investigators that Ogden was drunk and attacked him twice and made threats against his own wife. They barricaded themselves in a bedroom and Jones armed himself with a shotgun. When he eventually left the room, he said Ogden came toward him and refused to stop. Jones said he then shot Ogden in the shoulder, intending to wound him.

Jones was in Dunn County court Friday, where a judge set bond at $15,000. He will return to court on February 20.