College Sports - Friday

Posted:
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Big Ten

PENN STATE   6
WISCONSIN   3
Nittany Lions: 6-4-1 (17-6-2), Badgers: 8-3-0 (15-9-1)
-----------------------
WIAC

UW-EAU CLAIRE   2
UW-SUPERIOR    0
Blugolds: 5-2-0 (16-5-3), Yellowjackets: 1-6-1 (7-16-2)

UW-STEVENS POINT   7
UW-STOUT   4
Pointers: 6-1-0 (17-4-2), Blue Devils: 2-5-0 (10-112-2)

============
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
WIAC

UW-RIVER FALLS   1
UW-EAU CLAIRE   3
Falcons: 6-2-0 (21-2-0), Blugolds: 5-3-0 (16-7-1)

