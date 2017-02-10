Viewing the Penumbral Eclipse Friday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're suffering from the winter blues, we have a suggestion for a way to get outside and enjoy this cold season.

Tonight the sky will be lit by a full moon. In addition, you'll be able to see a penumbral eclipse and a comet!

The 'penumbra' is our planet's outer shadow. The moon will pass through that part of our shadow tonight. This event will be best seen from the east coast but still visible in the Midwest. However, the moon will rise just before sunset here so we will miss the very beginning. This type of event is not as stunning or obvious as a full eclipse.

The eclipse will peak at 6:43 p.m. our time and the moon will be back to normal by 9 p.m. Early Saturday morning, a comet will come within about 7 million miles of Earth. That's close enough to see with a telescope or binoculars.

If you're patient, you should be able to spot the show between the clouds.