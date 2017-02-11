Chippewa Falls man arrested for OWI with baby in the car

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) -- A traffic stop for the Wisconsin State Patrol led to the arrest of a Chippewa Falls man.

On Saturday, shortly before noon, a state patrol officer stopped 29-year-old Duwayne Koch driving northbound on Highway 53. They said Koch was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. They said there was an adult female passenger and a 15 month old child.

Police took Koch to Eau Claire County Jail on multiple charges.