UPDATE: Polar Plunge in Menomonie raises $45,000 for Special Olympics

Menomonie (WQOW) - People were freezin' for a reason on Lake Menomin Saturday afternoon and raised thousands of dollars for Special Olympic athletes in our area.



Two-hundred jumpers plunged into the freezing water and raised $45,000 for Special Olympics of Wisconsin.



As the Polar Plunge continues to grow, organizers picked new locations for both the Menomonie and Eau Claire area plunges to better serve the large audiences and participants.



"For a lot of people this is a great bucket list item," said organizer Karen Kraus. "For other people, they have been coming back year after year. To say go jump in a lake in Wisconsin in winter sounds crazy, but it's actually a ton of fun."



The other area Polar Plunge is February 26 on Lake Altoona. To register for the plunge, or to make a donation, click here.



Posted on February 11, 2017:

