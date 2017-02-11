Chippewa Valley pro-life supporters rally in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Dozens rallied in Eau Claire Saturday to defund Planned Parenthood and re-direct money to other programs they say help women.

The rally is one of more than 200 that took place across the country Saturday.



Organizers said by defunding Planned Parenthood, they would not be taking money away from programs that help poor women and families. Instead, the money would be given to qualified health centers that provide a wider range of service to help women without doing an abortion.



They said this is an issue many feel strongly about in the Chippewa Valley, including young women.



"It's not just the babies, but for the women who go through pregnancies or go through abortions," said 18 year old Clare Shakal of Bloomer. "They feel like they have no one, and they are pressured into this, and often they do it out of desperation. I want to be able to let them know that we are here for them. We want to help them monetarily with pregnancy centers, with adoption choices."



Supporters of Planned Parenthood told ABC News the protests are meant to scare women who rely on Planned Parenthood for basic health necessities.



