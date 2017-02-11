Advocates for Planned Parenthood rally in Eau Claire

On Saturday, dozens of people rallied in Eau Claire in an effort to defund Planned Parenthod. Across town, a much larger crowd gathered at Phoenix Park to show their support for the organization.



As many as 200 people showed up to advocate for Planned Parenthood, an organization they say provides affordable health care for many people, not just women.



Some shared stories of how Planned Parenthood has helped them, from providing free contraception to life-saving cancer screenings.



Supporters believe rallies to defund Planned Parenthood are meant to scare women who rely on it for basic health care.