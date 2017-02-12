College Sports - Saturday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Saturday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
WIAC

UW-STEVENS POINT   4
UW-EAU CLAIRE   1
Pointers: 7-1-0 (18-4-3), Blugolds: 5-3-0 (16-6-3)

UW-RIVER FALLS   3
UW-STOUT   4
Falcons: 1-7-1 (7-17-2), Blue Devils: 3-5-0 (11-12-2)

===============================================
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
WIAC

UW-EAU CLAIRE   2
UW-RIVER FALLS   3
Blugolds: 5-4-0 (16-8-1), Falcons: 7-2-0 (22-1-0)

===============================================
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC

UW-LA CROSSE   69
UW-EAU CLAIRE   88
Eagles: 4-8 (12-11), Blugolds: 7-5 (17-6)
Jared Schneidermann (UWEC): 18 points
Chris Duff (UWEC): 21 points

UW-STEVENS POINT   76
UW-STOUT   64
Pointers: 6-6 (12-10), Blue Devils: 4-8 (13-10)

UW-WHITEWATER   63
UW-RIVER FALLS   68
Warhawks: 8-4 (19-4), Falcons: 11-1 (21-2)

===============================================
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC

UW-EAU CLAIRE   44
UW-LA CROSSE   62
Blugolds: 6-6 (12-11), Eagles: 7-5 (13-10)
Anna Graaskamp (UWEC): 17 points

UW-STOUT   54
UW-STEVENS POINT   81
Blue Devils: 3-9 (7-16), Pointers: 8-4 (16-7)

