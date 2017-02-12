College Sports - Saturday

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
WIAC
UW-STEVENS POINT 4
UW-EAU CLAIRE 1
Pointers: 7-1-0 (18-4-3), Blugolds: 5-3-0 (16-6-3)
UW-RIVER FALLS 3
UW-STOUT 4
Falcons: 1-7-1 (7-17-2), Blue Devils: 3-5-0 (11-12-2)
===============================================
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
WIAC
UW-EAU CLAIRE 2
UW-RIVER FALLS 3
Blugolds: 5-4-0 (16-8-1), Falcons: 7-2-0 (22-1-0)
===============================================
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-LA CROSSE 69
UW-EAU CLAIRE 88
Eagles: 4-8 (12-11), Blugolds: 7-5 (17-6)
Jared Schneidermann (UWEC): 18 points
Chris Duff (UWEC): 21 points
UW-STEVENS POINT 76
UW-STOUT 64
Pointers: 6-6 (12-10), Blue Devils: 4-8 (13-10)
UW-WHITEWATER 63
UW-RIVER FALLS 68
Warhawks: 8-4 (19-4), Falcons: 11-1 (21-2)
===============================================
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WIAC
UW-EAU CLAIRE 44
UW-LA CROSSE 62
Blugolds: 6-6 (12-11), Eagles: 7-5 (13-10)
Anna Graaskamp (UWEC): 17 points
UW-STOUT 54
UW-STEVENS POINT 81
Blue Devils: 3-9 (7-16), Pointers: 8-4 (16-7)