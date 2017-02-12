Wedding Fair in Eau Claire helps couples plan their magical day

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you have ever planned a wedding, or are in the process of doing so, you know it is one of the most exciting, yet nerve-wracking times of your life.



That's why the Lismore Hotel hosted its first ever wedding fair Sunday with nearly 70 vendors showing off everything needed for a wedding, like cake, photographers, reception venues and everything in between.



Organizers said they want wedding planning to be fun, and not stressful, for both brides and grooms, so the one-stop shop provided everything to make the big day a little less stressful.



Organizer Lisa Gill told News 18 it is important to meet with vendors who will help make the wedding one to remember.



"In today's day in age, a lot of people like to book things online, but you don't get to see who you are booking with, or hear how they've done or get a feel for whether or not they are going to be a good fit for you," Gill said. "This is a place to meet them and get that fit and start the relationship."



If you missed Sunday's event, and your wedding is still a ways out, there will be another bridal fair coming up in September.