Eau Claire non profit works to break cycle of incarceration

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Many of us call Eau Claire a wonderful place to live, but still, some people find themselves in trouble with the law. An area faith-based non profit is looking to change that.



The organization, 513FREE, Has been in existence for 10 years working with prisoners and at-risk people.



Sunday night, hundreds of people attended a celebration of the organization, which is designed to mentor at-risk youth in the Chippewa Valley, along with performing outreach events in prisons to help inmates get their lives back on track.



Members of the faith-based organization said it is important to share the word of God with people going through dark times in their lives, so they know they can overcome their past.



"We believe to break the cycle of incarceration, the only way we can do that is through the hope of Christ," said Director of 513FREE Jesse Hamble. "We have seen that happen time and time again. As we go into prisons we reach out to these different individuals and we share the hope of Jesus and we see them transformed."



They say 600,000 inmates are released from prison each year nationwide, and 70% of them commit more crimes upon being released, so working with the inmates becomes even more important.