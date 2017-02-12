Jake Dowell Has New Perspective on Life

Rockford, IL (WQOW) -- Eau Claire native Jake Dowell is making the most of his second chance.

Captain of the Rockford IceHogs, Dowell tested negative for Huntington's Disease back in 2015. The disease killed his father, and his older brother, Luke, has the disease as well. The negative test, gave him a new lease on life, and now he's continuing his success in the AHL with a much different perspective.

"In my mind, I thought I was sick the whole time," Dowell explains, "I was planning my life for the age I could possibly get sick. It's always tough thinking about that, and thinking about how long my brother has been battling this. It's hard to comprehend now that I know I won't be sick from this disease. I'm fortunate I have the family that I do. Got another kid coming in a couple weeks. I'll enjoy things as they come. Have a completely different outlook on everything."

Dowell has played over 300 games with the Ice Hogs and says he wants to continue playing.

"I don't think I want to be done yet. I'm fortunate to play right now and play at my age so I'll play for as long as I can."