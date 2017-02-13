Wausau musician, cancer survivor thanks community with gift of music

Wausau (WAOW) -- A Wausau musician held a special concert on Sunday for members of the community that rallied behind him when he was battling cancer.

Mike DeSciscio has been playing the accordion for 62 years and was the start of the latest chamber concert at the First Presbyterian Church of Wausau.

DeSciscio was battling stage four head, throat, and mouth cancer before he won his battle five years ago.

On Sunday, he wanted to thank those who were there for him during his fight.

DeSciscio's daughter Melissa said everyone from friends and family to local doctors were in attendance.

"[They] outstretched their hands and prayed for us and supported us and the family," she said.

Mike said the concert was not about him, but rather the audience who came to see his incredible musical talent.

"I find it to be so expressive. The accordion seems like it allows me to sing and tell a story," he said. "My challenges are minor."

DeSciscio shared the stage with his grandson who is a piano player.

He hopes to pass on his love to music to the next generation and has already given the accordion he played as a kid to his grandson.