Gov. Walker responds to call for apology

Marathon City (WAOW) -- Governor Scott Walker has responded to a state representative who called on him to apologize earlier this week.

After Gov. Walker's state budget address, Rep. Amanda Stuck said Walker owes an apology to all single and unmarried parents in Wisconsin.

In his address, Walker said people who wait until they are 21 to get married and have kids are more likely to be successful.

While attending a dinner in Marathon County Saturday night, Newsline Nine asked Walker for a comment on the situation.

"I fundamentally disagree," he said. "I didn't go after any group of people I just pointed out that the facts clearly show, the research clearly shows that an individual who graduates, gets a job and waits until at least 21 and married before they have children is statistically much more likely to succeed."