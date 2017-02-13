14-year-old boy arrested in West Allis double shooting

West Allis, Wis. (AP) -- A 14-year-old West Allis boy has been arrested in a double shooting that left a man dead.

West Allis Deputy Chief Robert Fletcher says in a statement that the shooting happened Sunday morning at a residence.

Police found a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy had been shot. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the younger victim was brought to a hospital.

The 14-year-old was arrested at his home on Sunday afternoon.

The circumstances around the shootings are still being investigated.

