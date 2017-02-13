Valentine's Sweetheart Dance promotes inclusion in La Crosse

La Crosse (WXOW) -- Riverfront's annual Valentine's dance took place at the Days Inn Sunday.

Community members, participants from Riverfront, and staff joined in on the dancing and refreshments.

Nathan Hundt, Marketing and Communications Director for Riverfront said the event works to promote inclusion for individuals with disabilities.

"We do it as an opportunity for community outreach. It's an opportunity for individuals who may not always have the opportunity to get out and celebrate the holidays to really get together, have fun, and see their friends that they don't maybe always see and connect," said Hundt.

Michelle Hill has attended the event for years and said the music and company are her favorite part.

"It's fun because I like to dance and I like to be with my friends," said Hill.

The dance takes place each year on Valentine's Day and is a highly anticipated event next to their Christmas party.