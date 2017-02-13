Monroe community mourns loss of 3 teens in fatal crash

Monroe (WKOW) -- Family members of one of the Monroe teenagers killed in a car crash Friday is trying to cope with the loss of their loved one.

15-year-old Joesph Wyss was among the three teenagers who were killed.

"I keep waiting for him to walk up the steps, and say he's here, it's hard," said Carrie Wyss, the mother of Joesph Wyss.

Wyss and 16-year-old Anya Teasdale were in the car with their friend, 16-year-old Gage Noble, when Noble crashed into another car, driven by 35-year-old Jennifer Hopkins, at the intersection of Melvin and Clarno roads south of Monroe.

The teenagers were taking an approved off-campus break from class.

"They all had the same hour off and had to go back to school, and that's why I think most of the kids found out because they didn't show back up at school," said Wyss.

Members of the community in Monroe continue to leave flowers at the scene of the crash to pay their respects for everyone involved.

"The nurse told me that they've never seen a community come out like this, so many kids, so much family members, so many people," said Brian Wyss, Joesph's father.

According to his family, 15-year-old Wyss had just gotten his permit to drive less than a month ago.

"The day the accident happened, his brother [Alex] and him were texting all day, and he was going to teach him how to drive a stick, and then the texting stopped," said Wyss.

His brother says he continues to visit the crash site.

"I've been able to stand around and be out there and take a moment, but other times I can't even stand being out there," said Alex Landen.

With Wyss's passing, the family now holds onto a few keepsakes, including pictures, notes from loved ones who visited his bedside, and a mold of his hand that was made at the hospital.

His mother wants to remind others to always cherish their children.

"Hold on tight to your kids, and take every minute with them and chance with them, just be there, cause you never know when they're going be gone," Wyss says, holding back tears.

According to his family, Wyss was an organ donor. A few organs, such has his kidney, pancreas, and eyes, were saved to be transplanted to someone in need.

The 35-year-old victim still remains in the hospital in serious condition.