Baldwin man injured on sled being pulled by snowmobile

Pierce County (WQOW) – On Sunday, shortly after 3 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to a snowmobile incident in Spring Lake Township on Lake George at the Eau Galle Recreation area.

Authorities said 34-year-old John Polk, of Baldwin, was riding in a sled being pulled by a snowmobile that was driven by 34-year-old Daniel Monicken, of Baldwin. They said while attempting to drive the snowmobile across an area of open water while pulling the sled, Polk fell from the sled and hit against the edge of the ice where it met the open water.

Police said Polk was taken to area hospital. On Monday, hospital officials told News 18 Polk was treated and released.