Pierce Co. authorities recover several stolen trailers, skid steer

Pierce County (WQOW) – Police said several stolen equipment were recovered over the weekend.

On Saturday, Pierce County deputy sheriffs received a call from a person who believed their stolen skid steer was at N7082 330th Street in the Town of Gilman.

Authorities said a search warrant was issued for the property, and a search was conducted over two days. They found a 2012 CAT skid steer, which had been stolen from St. Paul.

During the search, police said they found a stolen Dodge Truck and 13 cargo and enclosed trailers. They said 10 of the trailers were stolen from the Twin Cities area. Authorities recovered a 2004 Kubota tractor, along with a dump trailer and ATV, which had been reported stolen in December 2016.

The case remains under investigation. At this time no suspects have been taken into custody. They said the person who lives on the property has been cooperating with police.