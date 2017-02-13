UPDATE: Police identify man killed in fatal train crash in Dunn County

Dunn County (WQOW) - Police have identified the man who died in a fatal train crash in Dunn County on Monday.

Dunn County sheriff's deputies said 27-year-old Andrew R. Lee, from rural Wheeler, died after a train hit his truck at a railroad crossing near the intersection of Highway 170.

Authorities said Lee was the only person in the truck. They said it appears his truck stopped on the tracks at the time of the crash.

Dunn County (WQOW) – On Monday, shortly after 3 a.m., multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies responded to a report of a truck that was hit at a railroad crossing at County Highway S, near the intersection of Highway 170.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office said the male driver, from rural Wheeler, was the only person in the truck. Deputies and medical personnel tried life saving measures but were unsuccessful. They said the male driver died at the scene.

Authorities said it appears the truck was stopped on the tracks at the time of the crash. They said the name of the driver will not be released pending family notification. The crash remains under investigation.