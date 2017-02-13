Copy-Wisconsin community gathers to remember 3 teenagers killed

Community members are gathering at Monroe High School to remember three teenagers killed in a traffic crash Friday.
A city council member tells our Madison affiliate WKOW-TV the community, students and school officials will joins hands and circle the high school in prayer. The prayer circle starts at 7:30 a.m. and everyone is invited.
Gage Noble, 16, Anya Teasdale, 16 and Joseph Wyss, 15 were killed in the two-car crash. The other driver, 35-year-old Jennifer Hopkins is still in the hospital in serious condition.
Monroe High School administrators tell 27 News counselors are available for students who need them.
