IRS: How to avoid phone scammers

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Maybe you've received the call someone pretending to be from the IRS, demanding you pay a bill you didn't know you owed. So, what are you supposed to do?

Bret Kressin, a special agent with the IRS, said these calls are common this time of year as you file your taxes.

He said the scammers will call and threaten to have you arrested if you do not make an immediate payment through a wire service or a prepaid debit card.

Kressin said they will never call and demand an immediate payment. If you get a call like this, you should hang up and notify the IRS through a toll-free number listed on its website.

"We're not just going to call you out of the blue and say give us $10,000 dollars or the local police department is going to come arrest you,” Kressin said. “There is a process involved. We'll send you a notice in the mail saying you may owe us this money. You have an opportunity to challenge that.. there is a process in place to work out payment plans and things like that."

They said you should also be aware that scammers can alter phone numbers, to make it look like they are calling from a local area.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you haven't filed your taxes yet,the IRS said it is important to find a tax preparer who is legitimate because some are just looking to make a quick buck.



Special Agent Bret Kressin told News 18 there are warning signs of a suspicious preparer, like someone who charges you contingent on the refund you get, asks you to sign a blank return or has you wire the refund to their bank.



He said instead, have the money directly deposited into your personal account. It is a good idea to discuss fees before you begin.



Kressin said your preparer should have a professional certification, like a CPA, and be willing to sit down and explain the tax return to you. That way you are aware of the process of getting a refund.



"Understand what's on that return," Kressin said. "Don't just sign it and give it back to them. Have them explain what's on it. They should be able to explain everything that's on there, and you should understand it, so have them walk you through it."



Posted on February 14, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With tax season in full swing, News 18 is working all week to help keep you safe from scams as you file your income taxes. One of the major problems reported by the IRS is called, "phishing", which is when someone pretends to send emails from a fake company hoping to get your personal information.



Special Agent Bret Kressin said the IRS has been dealing with thieves pretending to be company payroll departments, contacting employees to get W-2 tax information.



He said if you receive an email from a person or a company, that asks for private information, like your social security number, or a message saying you need to make an immediate payment, you should not reply to the email.



"They're going to send you emails reporting to have unknown links and they want you to click on that link to give them information," Kressin said. "If you get an email from your boss asking for something that seems like an unusual request, pick up the phone or go to their office and check to make sure that's what they want."



Posted on February 13, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Tax season is here, and that means it is prime-time for scammers looking to steal your identity. But, do you know how to keep yourself safe?

On Monday, News 18 spoke with Bret Kressin, a special agent with the Internal Revenue Service. He said identity theft is a major problem every year, especially during tax season when you are giving your most personal information to a tax agent and receiving confidential tax forms with your name and social security number in the mail.

Kressin recommends filing your taxes as soon as you can because if you file before your information is stolen, your refund will still be returned to you. He said it is vital to shred or destroy any document that has personal information, instead of just throwing it into the garbage, where thieves could find your information.

"Identity thieves, whether they get them through data breaches or, we call it 'dumpster diving', looking for people's personal identifying information in the garbage, sell that information out on the internet to identity thieves who buy it and then attempt to file false returns,” Kressin said.

Later this week, News 18 will tell you more about avoiding phone scams and how to pick a credible tax preparer.