Eau Claire YMCA hosts "Read Across America" book drive

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Reading your child a book before bed is something many parents do, but for others in our community, having books available at home is not an option.



The Eau Claire YMCA is hoping to change that by hosting a "Read Across America" book drive giveaway. They are asking you to drop off new or gently used books for kids and teens. They said children's books are the most popular.



Staff said it is important for every child, regardless of their parent's financial status, to have access to reading material.



"There's many people in this community that are a lot less fortunate than others," said Maddie Shaw, youth development coordinator at the YMCA. "Something as simple as a book could be difficult for a family to afford or to get their hands on. It can be something as small as a six page book, but that means something for a family and for kids that don't have that opportunity."



You can drop off books at the YMCA on Graham Ave. until March 1. Books will then be handed out on a first come, first serve basis on March 2.