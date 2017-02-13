Lawsuit filed in Wisconsin against President Trump regarding travel ban

MADISON (WKOW) --- A lawsuit was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin against President Trump, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security John Kelly, and others over the executive order suspending travel into the U.S. from seven majority-Muslim counties.

The complaint was filed on behalf of a Muslim man from Aleppo, Syria who fled the country in 2013. The suit claims he was imprisoned, tortured and put on a "kill list" in Syria and now lives in Wisconsin. He is filing anonymously in order to protect his wife and daughter from harm, according to the document.

According to the lawsuit, the man was granted asylum after being vetted by the U.S. immigration authorities. The man then filed a derivative asylum application to reunite with his wife and child who are still in Syria, and the process of bringing his family to the U.S. was halted on January 27, 2017 when President Trump signed the travel ban executive order.