LATEST: Life in prison ordered for suspect in New Richmond double-homicide

The man convicted of killing a western Wisconsin woman and her young daughter will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Monday, Cristian Nunez was sentenced to two terms of life in prison, consecutive to each other. Nunez, from New Richmond, was convicted in the 2015 beating and stabbing deaths of Courtney Bradford and her 10-year-old daughter Jasmine. Both had been stabbed, and her daughter had severe burns on her legs and appeared to have been sexually assaulted. Nunez was also convicted of trying to set their home on fire after the murders.