Eau Claire Police use non-lethal force to apprehend suicidal man

Eau Claire (WQOW) – On Saturday, Eau Claire officers responded to 711 South Dewey Street in Eau Claire and found 19-year-old Collin Green holding a BB gun to his head and threatening to shoot himself. Police said Green's friend, Jonathon Baron, was trying to talk him into putting the gun down.

Police said Green walking toward them, and they told him to stop and show his hands. They said Green did not comply and pulled his hand out from his jacket in the shape of a gun and pointed it towards the sky.

Police said Green reached back into his jacket and that was when an officer used less than lethal bean bags from his shotgun. They said Green dropped to the ground, but they were still unable to see his right hand. Officers said they continued to give commands for Green to show his hands. Green reached towards his waistband but did not put his hand into his waistband. They said he brought his hand up in the shape of a gun and pointed it towards officers.

Green was taken to a local hospital, where he was disorderly and later arrested. Green was arrested for two counts of disorderly conduct, obstructing and resisting, two counts of reckless endangerment and received citations for absolute sobriety and open intoxicants.

Police said they recovered two realistic looking BB guns, two air rifles and a machete at the scene.

The police department told News 18 that using bean bag rounds is an example of one the less-lethal options officers have. The department said most of the time officers can diffuse a situation just by talking. When that's not enough, the department said state law provides guidelines, as well as options to use and when to use them. The police department said less lethal munitions, like bean bag guns or tasers, are used when nobody appears to be in immediate danger.

"An officer's response is predicated on subject behavior, subject factors and environmental factors. If that person is resistive or assaultive, our DAT system, our Defense of an Arrest Tactic system allows for an officer to use varying levels of force," said Lieutenant Ryan Dahlgren with the Eau Claire Police Department.