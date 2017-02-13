Safest cities in Wisconsin include Chippewa Valley region, not Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley has been labeled one of the safest places to live in the state. That's according to SafeWise, which just put out a new list of the safest cities in Wisconsin.

To put together the report, SafeWise looked at the FBI's most recent crime data, which happens to be from 2015. Nearly 600 Wisconsin cities made the safest cities list. Population was another factor.

Cities in the Chippewa Valley ranked high, with the exception of Eau Claire. Bloomer was closest to the top of the list at 14. Altoona was close behind followed by Stanley. Chippewa Falls landed at 46 and Eau Claire at 132. The

SafeWise calls itself a home security and safety brand committed to increasing safety education and preparedness.