Former Badgers Engel & Drewiske Back In Their Home Towns

Rice Lake, Hudson (WQOW) -- Eleven years ago, the Wisconsin Badgers won a NCAA Men's Hockey championship, a team that featured ten players from the state. Now, after their pro careers are done, two of those guys are back coaching at the high school level.



The saying, "You can't go home again," doesn't apply to Hudson's Davis Drewiske or Rice Lake's Josh Engel, both of whom are back in their respective home towns, and back in the rinks where they learned the game.



"Coming back here, it's been great so far," says Engel, "just because, these boys out here, they have the same teachers that I do, and I think that's pretty cool, and I think I can relate to them, they're small-town boys, and I grew up in Rice Lake, so I think it's a good fit."



"You know, this community holds a special place in my heart," Drewiske says, "and my family is still in the area and you know, I feel lucky to have grown up here and been around so many good people."



Drewiske is in his first season as a Hudson assistant coach, while Engel is in year two as Rice Lake's head coach.



"I always wanted to be playing hockey or coaching hockey, some way being involved in hockey," Engel says, "and I just love being here, I work with all the age groups, from learn-to-skate all the way up to bantam and then at high school, but yeah, you definitely have to work well with kids and I think I'm starting to figure it out a little bit more."



It was a big deal in both the Rice Lake and Hudson hockey communities when the Badgers won their national title in 2006, and it was a big deal when Engel and Drewiske came back to those communities to coach high school hockey.



"I had his mother as my teacher in fifth grade," says Rice Lake senior defenseman Steve Scheurer, "and he came in for class one time and I got him to sign my Badgers, one of my Badger cards, and I thought it was pretty cool that he came in to coach us after that."



"It gets you fired up and inspires you," says Tayler Forsberg, Rice Lake senior defenseman, "even someone from Rice Lake can make it and do something big like that."



"Seeing someone from Hudson, and seeing someone you know be able to take off and achieve their goals, kind of helps make your goals more realistic and more attainable," says Hudson senior defenseman Chase Blackmun.



The Warriors and Raiders are Big Rivers Conference rivals, but the friendship forged in those years with the Badgers will always remain for Engel and Drewiske.



"It's fun to be able to see him and have that competitive rivalry," says Drewiske, "and to be able to share some stories and experience working with the high school kids."



"Life happens," Engel says, "all of a sudden guys are getting married, start having kids, and you lose touch, but every time that group, you know, we had our ten-year anniversary last summer, and every time we meet back up again, it's like, same old. You know it's pretty cool, I'm glad Davis is back in Hudson, coaching, it gives me a reason to hang out with him a little more."





