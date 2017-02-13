AP HS Basketball Polls - 2/13/17

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points Last Week
1. Oshkosh North (11) 18-0 110 1
2. Kimberly 17-1 98 3
3. Brookfield Central 19-1 82 5
4. Stevens Point 16-3 69 2
5. Oak Creek 17-2 52 6T
(tie)Milwaukee Vincent 15-3 52 6T
7. Madison Memorial 17-3 43 4
8. Bay Port 16-2 38 8
9. Sun Prairie 17-3 30 10T
10. Muskego 15-3 12 10T
Others receiving votes: Arrowhead 11, Milwaukee Riverside University 5, Middleton 3.
Division 2
School Record Points Last Week
1. La Crosse Central (9) 16-2 104 1
2. Beaver Dam (2) 19-0 99 2
3. Cedarburg 18-2 81 6
4. Pewaukee 18-2 67 7
5. Waunakee 16-2 66 3
6. Milw. Washington 14-4 51 8
7. Pulaski 16-2 40 10
8. Stoughton 15-3 34 4
9. Pius XI 15-4 24 5
10. Onalaska 17-3 19 9
Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 18, Kaukauna 2.
Division 3
School Record Points Last Week
1. Ripon (8) 18-0 107 1
2. Appleton Xavier (3) 18-0 102 2
3. Bloomer 15-2 77 3
4. Martin Luther 16-2 76 4
5. Lake Mills 17-2 71 5
6. Prescott 17-3 55 6
7. Waupun 15-4 40 10
8. Southern Door 15-2 37 8
9. Prairie du Chien 16-2 12 NR
10. Westby 16-3 9 9
Others receiving votes: Edgewood 8, New Holstein 4, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4, Columbus 2, Little Chute 1.
Division 4
School Record Points Last Week
1. Destiny (8) 18-1 107 1
2. Darlington (3) 19-0 102 2
3. Cochrane-Fountain City 17-0 85 3
4. The Prairie School 17-2 79 4
5. Young Coggs Prep 17-2 64 5
6. Deerfield 18-2 46 9
7. Edgar 15-4 41 8
8. Spring Valley 15-4 21 10T
9. Regis 15-4 17 6
10. Stanley-Boyd 14-4 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Phillips 8, Shiocton 8, Laconia 7, Marathon 5, New Glarus 4, Saint Mary's Springs 1, Howards Grove 1.
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
1. Seneca (9) 19-0 106 1
2. Columbus Catholic (1) 18-0 98 2
3. Barneveld (1) 17-2 89 3
4. Hilbert 17-1 78 4
5. Bangor 17-1 62 6
6. Shullsburg 17-2 51 5
7. Almond-Bancroft 16-2 43 8
8. McDonell Central 15-3 37 9
9. Gresham Community 15-3 15 7
10. Milwaukee Academy of Science 13-7 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Sheboygan County Christian 5, Alma/Pepin 4, Valley Christian 3, Pecatonica 3, Black Hawk 2, Cambria-Friesland 2, Assumption 1.
================================================
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School Record Points Last Week
1. Appleton North (10) 21-0 109 1
2. Milwaukee King (1) 20-0 100 2
3. De Pere 19-2 84 3
4. Germantown 19-2 77 4
5. Arrowhead 18-3 64 5
6. Mukwonago 19-2 60 6
7. Sun Prairie 17-3 43 8
8. Hudson 17-3 25 10
9. Middleton 17-3 19 7
10. Madison East 15-4 18 9
Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 4, Appleton West 2.
Division 2
School Record Points Last Week
1. Beaver Dam (11) 21-0 110 1
2. Pewaukee 18-3 91 3
3. Stoughton 18-3 76 4
4. New Berlin West 19-2 73 2
5. West De Pere 18-1 67 5
6. Plymouth 18-2 56 6
7. Monroe 17-2 51 7
8. Union Grove 18-3 30 10
9. Hortonville 15-4 23 8
10. New Berlin Eisenhower 16-5 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Luxemburg-Casco 7, Waunakee 6, Onalaska 2.
Division 3
School Record Points Last Week
1. Whitewater (9) 19-1 108 1
2. Martin Luther 19-1 95 2
3. Edgewood (2) 18-3 89 3
4. Wrightstown 18-2 78 5
5. Valders 19-2 58 7
6. Richland Center 17-2 50 4
7. Amherst 18-1 45 8
8. Freedom 17-3 35 6
9. Bloomer 17-3 26 9
10. Hayward 17-4 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Kewaunee 5, Waupun 3, Somerset 2, West Salem 1.
Division 4
School Record Points Last Week
1. Aquinas (9) 19-0 107 1
2. Lourdes Academy (2) 19-1 100 2
3. Wisconsin Heights 20-0 85 3
4. Melrose-Mindoro 20-0 74 4
5. Laconia 20-1 66 5
6. Neillsville 18-1 54 7
7. Howards Grove 20-1 53 6
8. Marathon 16-3 29 8
9. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18-1 21 9
10. Mineral Point 16-4 8 10
Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 5, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3.
Division 5
School Record Points Last Week
1. Clayton (11) 20-0 110 1
2. Black Hawk 19-0 99 2
3. Flambeau 17-1 81 3
4. Bangor 18-3 69 4
5. Tri-County 19-1 58 5
6. Shullsburg 16-3 50 6
7. McDonell Central 18-3 48 7
8. Newman Catholic 15-4 34 9
9. Loyal 17-3 33 8
10. Milwaukee Academy of Science 17-4 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Riverdale 8, Living Word Lutheran 2, Owen-Withee 1.
