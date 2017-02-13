AP HS Basketball Polls - 2/13/17 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

AP HS Basketball Polls - 2/13/17

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor


BOYS HS BASKETBALL
   Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
School                                        Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Oshkosh  North  (11)        18-0        110          1                 
  2.  Kimberly                            17-1        98            3                 
  3.  Brookfield  Central        19-1        82            5                 
  4.  Stevens  Point                  16-3        69            2                 
  5.  Oak  Creek                          17-2        52            6T               
(tie)Milwaukee  Vincent        15-3        52            6T               
  7.  Madison  Memorial            17-3        43            4                 
  8.  Bay  Port                            16-2        38            8                 
  9.  Sun  Prairie                      17-3        30            10T             
10.  Muskego                              15-3        12            10T             
   Others receiving votes: Arrowhead 11, Milwaukee Riverside University 5, Middleton 3.

Division 2
School                                              Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  La  Crosse  Central  (9)        16-2        104          1                 
  2.  Beaver  Dam  (2)                      19-0        99            2                 
  3.  Cedarburg                                18-2        81            6                 
  4.  Pewaukee                                  18-2        67            7                 
  5.  Waunakee                                  16-2        66            3                 
  6.  Milw.  Washington                  14-4        51            8                 
  7.  Pulaski                                    16-2        40            10               
  8.  Stoughton                                15-3        34            4                 
  9.  Pius  XI                                    15-4        24            5                 
10.  Onalaska                                  17-3        19            9                 
   Others receiving votes: New Berlin Eisenhower 18, Kaukauna 2.

Division 3
School                                          Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Ripon  (8)                            18-0        107          1                 
  2.  Appleton  Xavier  (3)        18-0        102          2                 
  3.  Bloomer                                15-2        77            3                 
  4.  Martin  Luther                    16-2        76            4                 
  5.  Lake  Mills                          17-2        71            5                 
  6.  Prescott                              17-3        55            6                 
  7.  Waupun                                  15-4        40            10               
  8.  Southern  Door                    15-2        37            8                 
  9.  Prairie  du  Chien              16-2        12            NR               
10.  Westby                                  16-3        9              9                 
   Others receiving votes: Edgewood 8, New Holstein 4, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 4, Columbus 2, Little Chute 1.

Division 4
School                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Destiny  (8)                              18-1        107          1                 
  2.  Darlington  (3)                        19-0        102          2                 
  3.  Cochrane-Fountain  City        17-0        85            3                 
  4.  The  Prairie  School                17-2        79            4                 
  5.  Young  Coggs  Prep                    17-2        64            5                 
  6.  Deerfield                                  18-2        46            9                 
  7.  Edgar                                          15-4        41            8                 
  8.  Spring  Valley                          15-4        21            10T             
  9.  Regis                                          15-4        17            6                 
10.  Stanley-Boyd                            14-4        9              NR               
   Others receiving votes: Phillips 8, Shiocton 8, Laconia 7, Marathon 5, New Glarus 4, Saint Mary's Springs 1, Howards Grove 1.

Division 5
School                                                            Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Seneca  (9)                                            19-0        106          1                 
  2.  Columbus  Catholic  (1)                      18-0        98            2                 
  3.  Barneveld  (1)                                      17-2        89            3                 
  4.  Hilbert                                                  17-1        78            4                 
  5.  Bangor                                                    17-1        62            6                 
  6.  Shullsburg                                            17-2        51            5                 
  7.  Almond-Bancroft                                  16-2        43            8                 
  8.  McDonell  Central                                15-3        37            9                 
  9.  Gresham  Community                              15-3        15            7                 
10.  Milwaukee  Academy  of  Science        13-7        6              NR               
   Others receiving votes: Sheboygan County Christian 5, Alma/Pepin 4, Valley Christian 3, Pecatonica 3, Black Hawk 2, Cambria-Friesland 2, Assumption 1.

================================================
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
   Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 13, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
School                                            Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Appleton  North  (10)          21-0        109          1                 
  2.  Milwaukee  King  (1)            20-0        100          2                 
  3.  De  Pere                                  19-2        84            3                 
  4.  Germantown                            19-2        77            4                 
  5.  Arrowhead                              18-3        64            5                 
  6.  Mukwonago                              19-2        60            6                 
  7.  Sun  Prairie                          17-3        43            8                 
  8.  Hudson                                    17-3        25            10               
  9.  Middleton                              17-3        19            7                 
10.  Madison  East                        15-4        18            9                 
   Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 4, Appleton West 2.

Division 2
School                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Beaver  Dam  (11)                      21-0        110          1                 
  2.  Pewaukee                                    18-3        91            3                 
  3.  Stoughton                                  18-3        76            4                 
  4.  New  Berlin  West                      19-2        73            2                 
  5.  West  De  Pere                            18-1        67            5                 
  6.  Plymouth                                    18-2        56            6                 
  7.  Monroe                                        17-2        51            7                 
  8.  Union  Grove                              18-3        30            10               
  9.  Hortonville                              15-4        23            8                 
10.  New  Berlin  Eisenhower          16-5        13            NR               
   Others receiving votes: Luxemburg-Casco 7, Waunakee 6, Onalaska 2.

Division 3
School                                    Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Whitewater  (9)            19-1        108          1                 
  2.  Martin  Luther              19-1        95            2                 
  3.  Edgewood  (2)                18-3        89            3                 
  4.  Wrightstown                  18-2        78            5                 
  5.  Valders                          19-2        58            7                 
  6.  Richland  Center          17-2        50            4                 
  7.  Amherst                          18-1        45            8                 
  8.  Freedom                          17-3        35            6                 
  9.  Bloomer                          17-3        26            9                 
10.  Hayward                          17-4        10            NR               
   Others receiving votes: Kewaunee 5, Waupun 3, Somerset 2, West Salem 1.

Division 4
School                                                Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Aquinas  (9)                              19-0        107          1                 
  2.  Lourdes  Academy  (2)              19-1        100          2                 
  3.  Wisconsin  Heights                  20-0        85            3                 
  4.  Melrose-Mindoro                      20-0        74            4                 
  5.  Laconia                                      20-1        66            5                 
  6.  Neillsville                              18-1        54            7                 
  7.  Howards  Grove                          20-1        53            6                 
  8.  Marathon                                    16-3        29            8                 
  9.  Wittenberg-Birnamwood          18-1        21            9                 
10.  Mineral  Point                          16-4        8              10               
   Others receiving votes: Cochrane-Fountain City 5, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 3.

Division 5
School                                                              Record    Points    Last  Week 
  1.  Clayton  (11)                                          20-0        110          1                 
  2.  Black  Hawk                                              19-0        99            2                 
  3.  Flambeau                                                  17-1        81            3                 
  4.  Bangor                                                      18-3        69            4                 
  5.  Tri-County                                              19-1        58            5                 
  6.  Shullsburg                                              16-3        50            6                 
  7.  McDonell  Central                                  18-3        48            7                 
  8.  Newman  Catholic                                    15-4        34            9                 
  9.  Loyal                                                        17-3        33            8                 
10.  Milwaukee  Academy  of  Science          17-4        12            NR               
   Others receiving votes: Riverdale 8, Living Word Lutheran 2, Owen-Withee 1.
 

