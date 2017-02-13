Weekend raid uncovers stolen construction equipment in Spring Valley

Spring Valley (WQOW) -- A weekend raid in Pierce County turned up tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment.



On Saturday, Pierce County deputies served a search warrant to a home on 330th Street in Spring Valley. The two day raid uncovered a number of pieces of stolen equipment. Authorities confirmed the goods were ripped off mainly from work sites.



"They were searching for stolen snowmobiles, trailers, skid loaders and motorcycles," says Joseph Nelson, an eye witness to the police raid.



One item, skid steer loader, was stolen from a St. Paul landscaping company. Last month, two thieves managed to break in, load a Caterpillar up and haul it away on a trailer. It was valued to cost $20-thousand.



Because the stolen goods crossed state lines, Wisconsin and Minnesota agencies teamed up with federal agents for the raid.



No one has been arrested, but authorities say they do have a suspect in the case.

