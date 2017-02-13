City Council approves Fire Station 10 design

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Eau Claire City Council gave the green light to house red firetrucks on Eau Claire's north side.

The city council approved the final design plan for fire station 10, which will eventually be located on Malden Avenue near Birch Street. The design plans include sleeping accommodations for 6 personnel, kitchen and dining facilities, exercise and training rooms, restrooms and showers, and five equipment bays.

The price tag for the project comes in at $4,581,658, which is roughly $400,000 more than the project budget. That cost is expected to roll over to the following Capital Improvement Plan, which the city said already has an additional $800,000 set aside in 2018 for the project.

The final bids for the project will need to be approved by city council.

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A plan to bring a new fire station to Eau Claire's north side is still up in the air. On Monday, the Eau Claire City Council reviewed options for a new location.

The Eau Claire Fire Department was hoping to start construction this spring on land located at Birch Street and Malden Avenue near Altoona's River Prairie, but negotiations for the city to purchase the property are taking longer than expected. Now the department said construction could start closer to this fall.



On Monday, the Eau Claire City Council got an update on the project, but also looked at some other options. One of those is to build a new station where the current one is located on Hastings Way. Another option is to pursue city owned property on Galloway Street.

"The ideal pros and cons of two of the sites, both Malden and Galloway, is that it makes our response time faster, we get to some of the areas north of there in a little bit quicker time which helps that response time, reduces it by maybe thirty seconds. If we don't, we have our existing station 10, it's a good location. It doesn't quite help us improve our response times but it doesn't hurt," said Fire Chief Chris Bell.

The Eau Claire City Council met Monday night and went into closed session to talk more about the land negotiations.