Permits approved for three new Altoona businesses

Altoona (WQOW) -- Altoona's River Prairie area continued its development on Monday.
The Altoona Plan Comission approved conditional use permits for two restaurants on Monday: Za 51 and Cowboy Jack's. Modicum Brewing Company, a brewery and tap house, also received a conditional use permit at the meeting. Modicum will be located on Spooner Avenue.
Za 51 and Cowboy Jack's still need city approval before they can be granted liquor licenses.
