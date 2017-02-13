Permits approved for three new Altoona businesses

Altoona (WQOW) -- Altoona's River Prairie area continued its development on Monday.



The Altoona Plan Comission approved conditional use permits for two restaurants on Monday: Za 51 and Cowboy Jack's. Modicum Brewing Company, a brewery and tap house, also received a conditional use permit at the meeting. Modicum will be located on Spooner Avenue.



Za 51 and Cowboy Jack's still need city approval before they can be granted liquor licenses.