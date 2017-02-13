Wisconsin and Minnesota team up to take on opioids

St. Paul, MN (WQOW) -- Wisconsin and Minnesota are working together to tackle the problem of prescription painkiller abuse.



Monday, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson met at the Minnesota state capitol to discuss their "Dose of Reality" campaign. The campaign features a public service announcement on the dangers of opioid abuse, as well as an interactive website with information on safely disposing of unused medications.



"We're not doctors. Our job is not to decide what should we prescribe for any particular ailment, that's not our job. Our job is to look to find ways to prevent people from diverting them and abusing them," said Schimel.



The campaign is new to Minnesota. Wisconsin launched its own program in September 2015.

