WH official: Michael Flynn, Trump's national security adviser, resigns

(ABC NEWS) - President Donald Trump's embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn, who faced questions about a call to the Russian ambassador prior to the inauguration, has resigned, according to a senior White House official.

Retired Army General Keith Kellogg was named acting national security adviser to replace Flynn.

ABC News reported Monday that Flynn called Vice President Mike Pence on Friday to apologize for misleading him about his conversation with the ambassador in November. Flynn previously denied that he spoke about sanctions the U.S. imposed on Russia for its suspected interference in the 2016 election, a claim repeated by Pence in January.

An administration official later claimed Pence was relying on information provided to him by Flynn.

In his resignation later, Flynn cited the "fast pace of events" for “inadvertently” briefing “the Vice President Elect and others with incomplete information regarding [his] phone calls with the Russian Ambassador.”

Despite calls for his firing from Democrats, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, Trump's counselor, Kellyanne Conway, appeared on MSNBC Monday afternoon and said that Flynn had “the full confidence of the president.”

Just an hour later however, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus released a statement saying that “the president is evaluating the situation."

In his letter tendering his resignation, Flynn noted that he apologized to Trump and Pence who each accepted the apology.

"Throughout my over thirty three years of honorable military service, and my tenure as the National Security Adviser, I have always performed my duties with the utmost of integrity and honesty to those I have served, to include the President of the United States," wrote Flynn.

