Man held teenage girl in Portage Co. mobile home against her will

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- A Waushara County man faces five felonies after being accused of holding a teenage girl in a Portage County mobile home against her will.

Prosecutors said 20-year-old Dylan Sockness stabbed and strangled the girl when she tried to escape in January.

Police found her in the shower of the mobile home after investigating a string of retail thefts in Stevens Point.

According to court documents, the teenage girl admitted to being involved in some of the shoplifting. When police found her they discovered she was listed as a runaway in Waushara County.

She told police she decided she wanted to go back to her mom's house and tried leaving the mobile home; that's when she said Sockness stabbed and strangled her.

The girl told police Sockness beat her on a weekly basis.

Several of his charges include physical abuse of a child, strangulation and suffocation along, false imprisonment and felony retail theft.

Sockness is jailed on a $50,000 cash bond, he appears back in court February 20.