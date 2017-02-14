Panda cubs play with mother at China research base

(CNN) - Panda cubs, like children, may be cute, but they also have their naughty side as the latest video clips from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding show.

It's certainly no question that the mothers have their hands full trying to control them. In one clip, the mother shows her cub who's the boss as she pulls him to her side with her mouth in a somewhat similar fashion to a human mother pulling her child by the ear. The cub was perhaps thinking about going out to have some fun, but there was no way to escape from his strict mother.

Meanwhile in another clip, a mother panda had her work cut out as she tried in vain to stop her two cubs from climbing a tree. She probably cannot wait until they become adults and fend for themselves. Being naughty is not exclusive to panda cubs as some adult pandas also show that they can play the game as well. In the last clip, an adult panda deliberately nudges a cub down from a wooden ladder. The cub fell to the ground, but was back on his feet again in no time.