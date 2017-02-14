What is your favorite romantic comedy? Check out the top movie by state!

(WKOW) --- Do you love watching romantic comedies? Love Actually is the most popular in the U.S. and here in Wisconsin.

The second most searched was Sweet Home Alabama, and yes. Alabama took that one as their top movie.

The search also found states preferred movies that took place near them. Washington has Sleepless in Seattle and Nevada has What Happen in Vegas.

Here is the full list.

Massachusetts Love Actually Colorado Splash New York When Harry Met Sally Oregon Moonstruck California My Big Fat Greek Wedding Washington Sleepless In Seattle Vermont Love Actually Illinois My Big Fat Greek Wedding New Hampshire Love Actually Connecticut Splash Pennsylvania Love Actually Rhode Island My Big Fat Greek Wedding Texas My Big Fat Greek Wedding New Jersey Moonstruck Nevada What Happens in Vegas Iowa Sweet Home Alabama Indiana Bewitched Minnesota Love Actually Utah Just Go With It Maryland Love Actually Virginia Love Actually Georgia Bewitched Michigan Friends With Benefits Delaware Love Actually Maine Love Actually Alaska The Proposal Arizona My Big Fat Greek Wedding Kansas Pretty Woman Wisconsin Love Actually Nebraska Friends With Benefits Florida My Big Fat Greek Wedding Montana Pretty Woman Ohio Friends With Benefits Kentucky Sweet Home Alabama Missouri Splash Idaho My Big Fat Greek Wedding New Mexico Just Go With It North Carolina Pretty Woman Hawaii 50 First Dates Wyoming Just Go With It Tennessee Sweet Home Alabama West Virginia Sweet Home Alabama North Dakota Pretty Woman Oklahoma Sweet Home Alabama South Carolina The Proposal South Dakota Friends With Benefits Louisiana Pretty Woman Alabama Sweet Home Alabama Arkansas Sweet Home Alabama Mississippi Sweet Home Alabama

Research was done by Decluttr.com by looking at Google search data by state.