What is your favorite romantic comedy? Check out the top movie by state!

(WKOW) --- Do you love watching romantic comedies?  Love Actually is the most popular in the U.S. and here in Wisconsin.

The second most searched was Sweet Home Alabama, and yes. Alabama took that one as their top movie.

The search also found states preferred movies that took place near them.  Washington has Sleepless in Seattle and Nevada has What Happen in Vegas.

Here is the full list.

Massachusetts

Love Actually

Colorado

Splash

New York

When Harry Met Sally

Oregon

Moonstruck

California

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Washington

Sleepless In Seattle

Vermont 

Love Actually

Illinois

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

New Hampshire

Love Actually

Connecticut

Splash

Pennsylvania

Love Actually

Rhode Island

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Texas

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

New Jersey

Moonstruck

Nevada

What Happens in Vegas

Iowa

Sweet Home Alabama

Indiana

Bewitched

Minnesota

Love Actually

Utah

Just Go With It

Maryland

Love Actually

Virginia

Love Actually

Georgia

Bewitched

Michigan

Friends With Benefits

Delaware

Love Actually

Maine

Love Actually

Alaska 

The Proposal

Arizona

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Kansas

Pretty Woman

Wisconsin

Love Actually

Nebraska

Friends With Benefits

Florida

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Montana

Pretty Woman

Ohio

Friends With Benefits

Kentucky

Sweet Home Alabama

Missouri

Splash

Idaho

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

New Mexico

Just Go With It

North Carolina

Pretty Woman

Hawaii

50 First Dates

Wyoming

Just Go With It

Tennessee

Sweet Home Alabama

West Virginia

Sweet Home Alabama

North Dakota

Pretty Woman

Oklahoma

Sweet Home Alabama

South Carolina

The Proposal

South Dakota

Friends With Benefits

Louisiana

Pretty Woman

Alabama

Sweet Home Alabama

Arkansas

Sweet Home Alabama

Mississippi

Sweet Home Alabama

Research was done by Decluttr.com by looking at Google search data by state.

