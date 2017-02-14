What is your favorite romantic comedy? Check out the top movie by state!

(WKOW) --- Do you love watching romantic comedies? Love Actually is the most popular in the U.S. and here in Wisconsin.
The second most searched was Sweet Home Alabama, and yes. Alabama took that one as their top movie.
The search also found states preferred movies that took place near them. Washington has Sleepless in Seattle and Nevada has What Happen in Vegas.
Here is the full list.
|
Massachusetts
|
Love Actually
|
Colorado
|
Splash
|
New York
|
When Harry Met Sally
|
Oregon
|
Moonstruck
|
California
|
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
|
Washington
|
Sleepless In Seattle
|
Vermont
|
Love Actually
|
Illinois
|
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
|
New Hampshire
|
Love Actually
|
Connecticut
|
Splash
|
Pennsylvania
|
Love Actually
|
Rhode Island
|
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
|
Texas
|
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
|
New Jersey
|
Moonstruck
|
Nevada
|
What Happens in Vegas
|
Iowa
|
Sweet Home Alabama
|
Indiana
|
Bewitched
|
Minnesota
|
Love Actually
|
Utah
|
Just Go With It
|
Maryland
|
Love Actually
|
Virginia
|
Love Actually
|
Georgia
|
Bewitched
|
Michigan
|
Friends With Benefits
|
Delaware
|
Love Actually
|
Maine
|
Love Actually
|
Alaska
|
The Proposal
|
Arizona
|
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
|
Kansas
|
Pretty Woman
|
Wisconsin
|
Love Actually
|
Nebraska
|
Friends With Benefits
|
Florida
|
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
|
Montana
|
Pretty Woman
|
Ohio
|
Friends With Benefits
|
Kentucky
|
Sweet Home Alabama
|
Missouri
|
Splash
|
Idaho
|
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
|
New Mexico
|
Just Go With It
|
North Carolina
|
Pretty Woman
|
Hawaii
|
50 First Dates
|
Wyoming
|
Just Go With It
|
Tennessee
|
Sweet Home Alabama
|
West Virginia
|
Sweet Home Alabama
|
North Dakota
|
Pretty Woman
|
Oklahoma
|
Sweet Home Alabama
|
South Carolina
|
The Proposal
|
South Dakota
|
Friends With Benefits
|
Louisiana
|
Pretty Woman
|
Alabama
|
Sweet Home Alabama
|
Arkansas
|
Sweet Home Alabama
|
Mississippi
|
Sweet Home Alabama
Research was done by Decluttr.com by looking at Google search data by state.
