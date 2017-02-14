'I do' redo: Couple gets married again after divorce

More than 30 couples tied the knot Tuesday, Valentine's Day, at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, but it was extra special for one couple.

Eddie Williams and Veronica Jackson Williams got married to each other for the second time. The couple originally married in 2007. They divorced a few years ago, then decided to give it another try.

"This time I'm going to follow the rules and do what a married man should do. Before I was just making bad choices," the new groom said.

"It's a great day to re-do it," said the bride to be, Veronica.

There's another twist. Not only is it their second time marrying each other, but the same judge who finalized their divorce them in 2014 re-married them Tuesday. The couple was shocked when they saw Chief Judge Maxine White.

"She broke it up, but she put it back together," Eddie Williams said.

The couple said it was ultimately faith and family they gave them hope that this time around would be forever.