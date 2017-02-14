Fall Creek nursing home closes its doors

Fall Creek (WQOW) - A Fall Creek nursing home is closing its doors, as fewer people rely on the facility.

Jack Halbleib, the owner of Fall Creek Valley Care Center, said the nursing home is set to close because the marketplace has changed significantly.

Halbleib said seniors have so many alternative options, like assisted living, memory care facilities or just receiving care within the home.

The nursing home will likely close in mid-March, which is when the final residents are expected to be relocated.

Halbleib said when he purchased the facility in 2002, there were 60 beds, but now only nine residents live in the nursing home as families find other options for their elderly loved ones.

"We're pleased that those alternatives exist, but unfortunately, the way they have come about has been to continually take money away from the nursing home pot of money, if you will, for medical assistance and in fact use that money for innovative and alternative kinds of care,” Halbleib said.

Thirty employees will be impacted by the closure. Halbleib said some of them have accepted positions at other locations within the company.