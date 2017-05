Eau Claire (WQOW) - When flowers and chocolates just aren't enough, one way to spoil your sweetheart on Valentine's Day is through song.

Spreading smiles, and even a few tears, the Dunn County Barbershop Harmony Singers traveled around the Chippewa Valley on Tuesday, adorned in Valentine's Day red. The quartet was celebrating the holiday of love with songs and hand delivering a card and rose.

The singers said they spread the Valentine's Day cheer the same way every year.