City of Eau Claire works to finalize Haymarket Plaza plans

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The public's opinion has been weighed and now the City of Eau Claire begins work to finalize designs for the Haymarket Plaza.



On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council held a work session to get an update on the designs and provide feedback on the project. City Engineer Dave Solberg said the current design is based off of feedback they received from the community.



The plan would include things like seating and dining areas for outdoor events, fire pits and an illuminated water fountains. Solberg said it is important that the Haymarket Plaza showcase the beauty of the downtown area.



"We really want this to be a gem for downtown and something unique for west-central Wisconsin, hopefully all of Wisconsin in this area. One of the goals that we have is to be inviting and have the community feel comfortable to come down and enjoy it, but also, when you come down and walk in, you have that wow factor," Solberg said.



Solberg said construction on the plaza's retaining wall will take place summer of 2017. The rest of the work would begin in the spring of 2018 and be ready for the public that summer.