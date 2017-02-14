Area veterans report not receiving medications in mail, Menomonie post office investigated

Menomonie (WQOW) - Several veterans have reached out to News 18 over the last week about prescription medication missing from their mail. Now, the U.S. Office of the Inspector General is investigating.

It started in January when the Dunn County Sheriff's Office received complaints of medication not being delivered. Sheriff Dennis Smith said most of the complaints came from veterans looking for deliveries from the VA. Smith said when they took it up with the postal inspector, they were able to track the missing medications to a Menomonie post office employee.

"Our officers took the initial complaints, figured out that they believed it was a postal employee that was intercepting the medication as it was being sent to the person who was supposed to receive it,” Smith said. “At that point, they contacted the postal inspector and the postal inspector kind of took it over. And, we were just used as a resource, and if there was any more help needed, they were going to call us.”

The inspector general's office said so far, there has not been an arrest. A representative with the United States Postal Service told News 18 a Menomonie postal worker is placed on leave without pay. Once the investigation is done, it will be handed to the U.S. Attorney's Office for any future federal arrests.