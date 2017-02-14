Eau Claire man challenges community to create nonprofit combating student hunger

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man challenged the community to create a non-profit fund to cover the cost of school meals when a child's account is overdrawn.

Greg Lafond pointed to Eau Claire's successful businesses and the community's ability to raise millions of dollars for the Confluence Arts Center as proof that fundraising for his venture could be successful.



Lafond said his effort is inspired by a 20-year-old memory of seeing a young brother and sister cry at school because their accounts were overdrawn. Lafond said instead of the hot lunch, they were given a peanut butter sandwich and milk, and other students took notice, making comments about their family's inability to pay for lunch.

"It was just a very untenable situation as far as I am concerned," Lafond said. "Here were two young people at the beginning of their educational careers, being ostracized because there wasn't enough money in their school lunch account. This ought not to happen, where it is in Eau Claire, Altoona, Fall Creek or anywhere."

Dr. Mary Ann Hardebeck, the Eau Claire School District superintendent, said Lafond's effort would add to the exceptional community support for preventing hunger among students in the district.

"I've often said the community wraps its arms around children so that there is a safety net for students," Hardebeck said. "It comes to us either from the nonprofits, or from churches with our weekend food program."

Hardebeck said Feed My People has been a leader in preventing hunger in the Eau Claire community.